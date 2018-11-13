image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Manikarnika: Kangana pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise, says action director

Bollywood

Manikarnika: Kangana pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise, says action director

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 13 2018, 7.20 pm
back
Action DirectorBollywoodBrad PittEntertainmentKangana ranautManikarnikaNick PowellTom Cruise
nextDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: SRK, Aditya Chopra, SLB and Farah Khan not invited
ALSO READ

Kangana Ranaut: Haven’t got anything in life without a fight

Kangana Ranaut shimmers in her 'wrap' at the Manikarnika wrap party

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Manikarnika wrap with the team