Manikarnika: Kangana pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise, says action director

Action director Nick Powell, who designed war sequences for Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and trained the queen herself, was brought on board after he thoroughly impressed Kangana with his work in the West, especially The Last Samurai featuring Tom Cruise. Powell, who guided Kangana through an intense training session, says she sometimes outpassed Tom Cruise when it came to delivering the smoothest action sequences! Not just that, but she didn't opt to have a body double either.

"Kangana insisted on doing all the action herself. The idea was to show a warrior who has been learning the ropes from a young age. Kangana practised sword fighting for eight hours a day, and convincingly pulled off each stunt. I have worked with the likes of Russell Crowe, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but she gave me the unique experience in which an actress was leading the pack. There were times when she pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise," he told Mid-Day.

War scenes in the period drama primarily revolve around horse riding and sword fighting. Just to be sure with the accuracy, Powell also requested for a team of 25 who are experts in the above areas. Kangana, herself, let no stones unturned to ensure she looked her authentic best and trained in sword fighting for as long as eight hours a day!

The film, recording the bravery of Rani Lakshmibai, releases on 25th January.