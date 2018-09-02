Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut approached to direct additional scenes, clarifies producer

Kangana Ranaut's films have a knack of stirring controversy before its release. The makers of Manikarnika, after deciding to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, have now gotten into several debates; one of them being the rumour that suggested that Kangana took over as the film's director as well. Producer Kamal Jain, in a statement, clarified that they themselves approached Kangana to direct a few additional scenes.

“The additional shoot of the film is presently underway at ND Studios at Karjat, near Mumbai. After the last schedule was over, we saw the line up of the film. On seeing it, we decided that apart from the patchwork, we also needed a few additional scenes. Once the scenes were written, we approached Kangana for additional dates. But Krish had moved on to his next project by then. Given how driven and creatively involved Kangana Ranaut has been on this project since its inception, we realised she would be the best person to take over the mantle. Hence, there is no hijacking of the project, whatever decisions are being taken are with the full support of the producer and the studio. We have an aggressive production schedule ahead of us since we are committed to release the film on January 25th 2019," he said.

Sonu Sood's exit from the film led to another fiasco, with Kangana claiming that he didn't want to work under a woman director and Sonu indirectly naming her 'incompetent' in response.

“While we managed to get matching dates from Danny Denzongpa, Jishu Sengupta, Ankita Lokhande and others, we got stuck on Sonu Sood’s combination dates and continuity look as he has grown a beard for Simba. Hence, we had to let him go, Zeeshan Ayub now plays the character of Sadashiv," Jain added, in an attempt to clear the air.

Although the film hasn't shifted release date yet, the new development of additional scenes and change in casting might just cause an unwanted delay.