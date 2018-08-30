Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut clears the air on the clapboard confusion

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has witnessed multiple delays until now. The movie which was to release this year has been postponed to next year and will now release in January. Now, a recent picture of a clapboard from the sets having Kangana Ranaut’s name written as the director made it to the internet. This paved way for lots of confusion.

Reports started playing around that Kangana has taken over the directorial reins from Krish Jagarlamudi who has been helming the project all this while. Apparently, she is unhappy with certain portions and hence decided to don the director’s hat hereon. However, it seems like the reports are not true. Kangana’s team has posted a clarification on Instagram.

Earlier, one of the producers Nishant Pitti stated that Kangana is taking over direction as Krish is busy shooting the NTR biopic in Hyderabad as that movie too is aiming a 2019 release. Looks like the producer was stating the truth.

So, the bottom line is that Krish Jagarlamudi will always be the director of the project and Kangana has only stepped in to shoot the patchwork on his behalf. That resolves the curious case of the clapboard which drew confusion in people’s minds over the director of the movie.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is slated to release on January 25, 2019 and will see a box office clash from Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India.