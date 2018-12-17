Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut credited as 'director' in new posters

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming release has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, just like Simran was. Kangana was credited as the co-writer of Simran and in the film poster, her name appeared before the actual writer - Apurva Asrani. This started a battle between Kangana and Apurva and the focus from the film was taken away by the controversy. The actor didn’t want the same thing to happen with her next release Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and that’s why she had turned down the offer, by the producers, to take the co-director’s credit. However, now Kangana has been credited as the 'director'.

The makers have released new character posters featuring Ankita Lokhande (Jhalkari Bai), Danny Denzongpa (Ghulam Ghaus Khan) and Jisshu Sengupta (Raja Gangadhar Rao). While the posters are quite good, it was Kangana’s name in the director’s place that grabbed our attention. On the new posters, it is written, ‘Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Kangana Ranaut’. We wonder if this will upset Krish or would he be okay sharing the director’s credit with Kangana? Reportedly, Kangana completed patchwork of the film and even re-shot a few sequences. Ranaut is also looking into the post-production of this ambitious project.

The trailer of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi will be out on December 18, 2018. The film will be hitting the screens on January 25, 2019.