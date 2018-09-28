Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut shys away from director credit; Is it the Simran effect?

Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned for her next movie Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The director of the film Krish returned to begin projects in the South after the film’s shoot first wrapped up. But with the film’s requirement for patch work and the need to re-shoot some portions, it was Kangana who stepped in to complete the shoot schedule. Reportedly the actress has now been offered the co-director credit in the film but she has turned down the offer.

Sources told Mid-day that Zee Studios, the co-producer of the film, offered the actress co-director credit, but added that Kangana is not keen. The source said, "Kangana re-shot portions of Manikarnika over a 45-day schedule. She did it out of her sheer love for the subject. When the studio asked her if she would take credit for it, she turned down their offer saying that it was her responsibility to ensure the film turns out well."

This reminds us of the time when Kangana Ranaut starrer Simran faced much controversy after the actress was given co-writer credit and the poster of the film had her name before the actual writer of the film, Apurva Asrani. Of course, this didn’t go down well with Asrani and there began the war of words. Looks like Kangana doesn’t want Manikarnika to face any such controversy and it could be the reason she has denied the director credit.

Meanwhile, the makers of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, are all set to release the teaser of the film on October 2, 2018. The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2019.