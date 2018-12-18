Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut’s obsession with Hrithik Roshan is simply INSANE!

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s history is no less than a roller coaster ride, full of ups and downs. During every occasion, the legendary Kangana leaves no stone unturned to showcase her obsession with the actor. Right from her odd statements regarding their alleged affair to her PR stints to prove Hrithik is a well-behaved maniac. While we are well aware of her past antics, here’s the latest addition to her never-ending ways to plague Roshan. At the press conference of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana might have dodged the question about the clash of Super 30 and Manikarnika but there's something unmissable that caught our fancy.

The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s over-hyped Manikarnika is here. The trailer goes well until one point where we notice Kangana’s psychotic fixation with Roshan has no end. The climax of the trailer has a super intense Kangana fighting it out and tearing the videshis apart as she says “Jhansi aap bhi chahte hai aur main bhi, farak sirf itna hai ki aapko raj karna hai aur mujhe apno ki seva.” Well, let’s go a little back to Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjadaro trailer’s climax and he says, “Tujhe Mohenjodaro pe raj karna hai aur mujhe seva.” OOPS! We caught you, Kangy!

It all started with a rumoured love-affair on the sets of Krrish 3. However, the split happened sooner than it was expected. The two of them maintained silence until Kangana spilt the beans in an interview and the rest is history. In her interview to Rajeev Masand, the actor claimed wanting an apology from Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan publicly as she said, "I'm still waiting to meet him face-to-face and exchange two words on this and sort this out, but he's been running and hiding from me. He (Hrithik Roshan) and his father (Rakesh Roshan) have made fools of themselves, they should apologize to me in public. Even if they don't, I will clarify to the world what happened to the case. The case has not died down. They couldn't prove anything."

This sparked outrage among their fans. Hrithik Roshan made sure to vent out an indirect dig in his tweet that read, "Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs ben naming. Thanks but no thanks." Oops. Even Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan and sister Rangoli had their fair share of banter where they went on record to pass on the baton of blame to their fellow contenders from time to time.

It led to Hrithik slapping Kangana with a legal notice as she called him a silly ex, The actor also revealed how Kangana used to spam him with the most ‘absurd, senseless and personal’ e-mails. Hrithik’s notice also claimed that the actor suffers from Asperger’s syndrome which makes her imagine things. Kangana later accused him of having his own mental issues. Time passed and so did Kangana’s rants that the truth will soon be out. Yawn, Kangana we are still waiting!

It is absolutely imperative that Kangana moves on. Her private life is now seeping onto the celluloid. Kangana very easily evades questions about Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan. Kangana takes every jibe she can to keep the controversy alive.