Manikarnika or Gold: A battle brews for Independence Day weekend

Akshay Kumar Kumar may not be able to entirely manage a solo Independence Day release for Gold now. Kangana Ranaut is also eyeing the August weekend for the upcoming biopic Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Akshay pushed the release of his last film PadMan from the Republic Day weekend to make way for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

Independence Day makes a perfect ground for the warrior saga. A source was quoted in a Midday report saying, "Principal shooting for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi will wrap up by March. However, an elaborate post-production schedule will follow. There are opulent war sequences and fight scenes, hence, abundant VFX work will be done on the film. The makers estimate a minimum of three to four months to complete it."

Though the actors would prefer their respective solo release, the holiday weekend should be sufficient for both films to make a profit at the box office. Gold is also a patriotic tale, inspired from India's historic Olympic hockey win in 1948. The movie which is being helmed by Reema Kagti also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mouni Roy.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is being directed by Krish and also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu, Atul Kulkarni and Sonu Sood. Recently, just like Padmaavat, Manikarnika too faced objection by Sarva Brahman Mahasabha, a Brahmin group from Rajasthan for “distorting facts.”

However, the writer of the film, KV Vijayendra Prasad recently said, "No need to worry about it as I have portrayed her in the most respectable way. She is a warrior who fought against the British. She is my favourite woman leader. I have grown up reading about her. So, I will always portray her in an inspirational way."

He further added, "The film’s title is Manikarnika because it is her name! Her parents named her that because she was born in Kasi and the Manikarnika Ghat there is very famous. Even I named my daughter Manikarnika, so you now know how much I respect Rani Lakshmibai.”