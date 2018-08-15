Manikarnika poster drops: Look out Hrithik, here comes the Mani-Kangana

'Khoob Ladi Mardani, Woh Toh Jhansi Wali Rani Thi'. Heard this a hundred times and admired the woman who set an unmatched legacy of bravery. As we gear up on a biopic of the legendary queen of Jhansi, could you think of a better choice than Kangana Ranaut? After all, she is so much of a rebel in her own terms. And no better occasion that Independence Day to release Kangana's first look poster from the film.

The poster has Kangana aka Rani Lakshmi Bai raging on the war field while carrying her child on the back. Belonging to a different century altogether, she personified both valour and solicitude. The photo is a proof! We can't wait for Kangana to replicate the same courage on the big screen.

On a different note, the film is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. Given how their (in)famous love saga is never quite off the discussion, the clash is the talk of the town as well.

Super 30 revolves around mathematician Anand Kumar who provides free guidance to underprivileged yet meritorious students from Bihar. It will certainly appeal to its target audience. But Kangana's film is packed with flavours of history, patriotism and a familiar story which are likely to strike chords on a large scale.

Is Hrithik watching out?