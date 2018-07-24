Manikarnika: Sonu Sood dons the avatar of Sadashivrao Bhau and the first picture is OUT!

Post his stint in Jodhaa Akbar, Sonu Sood is ready to don yet another historical avatar in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. And now we have the first look of the actor as Sadashiv Narayan Rao, the brave Marathi warrior. His first look from the sets is out and we are surely impressed.

Dressed in a traditional Marathi costume and jewellery, the actor looks quite convincing in his regal character.

Reports have that the film will see Sonu in multiple action and sword-fighting sequences. He has shot for the scenes in Mumbai and Hyderabad and has also reportedly shot the stunts on his own despite being offered a body double by the makers.

“I enjoy doing my own stunts and that gives me a high. I think the confidence also comes from the fact that you know things are well organized,” Sonu told IANS.

The film revolves around the fearless life story of Rani Lakshmibai and her war against the English East India Company during the rebellion of 1857.

The highly-anticipated biopic is also set to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 on January 25, 2019.