Manikarnika teaser: B-Towners silent about Kangana Ranaut starrer

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is one of the most awaited films of 2019. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and on Tuesday, the makers released the teaser of the film. The teaser is class and promises to be a film worth watching. It has also received a positive response from moviegoers. Given that the teaser was received well by fans, it’s surprising then that no Bollywood celeb has found the teaser worthy enough to support.

Bollywood stars are known to throw their weight behind their peers when their films are being promoted. Celebrities will tweet, retweet, take part in challenges and even write mini-reviews to in support of each other’s films. So this silence to Kangana’s film teaser is quite deafening. We suspect it’s her fight against Hrithik Roshan that is keeping stars mum.

Kangana has stated in the past that Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma are good friends of her. While PeeCee has been supporting Salman Khan’s production venture LoveYatri, it’s been more than 24 hours since Manikarnika’s teaser has been released, but she’s yet to say a word about it. Anushka hasn’t tweeted either.

Even Amitabh Bachchan, who has lent his voice to the teaser, has kept away from promoting the film. Kangana has always looked up to Aamir Khan, but looks like Mr Perfectionist too has decided to stay away.

Bollywood’s stark silence notwithstanding, the teaser is already a winner after it has received more than 13 million views on YouTube.