Manikarnika teaser: Did you spot the television queen Ankita Lokhande?

The teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi dropped on October 2, 2018, leaving us spellbound. The 2-minute teaser focuses on Kangana Ranaut and she has nailed it as Rani Lakshmibai. In the teaser, we get to see the fierce as well as the emotional side of the great queen. Apart from Kangana the movie also stars Ankita Lokhande in a pivotal role, but we are sure you guys couldn’t spot the television queen in the teaser. Or did you?

It is surely Ankita's blink-and-miss appearance in the teaser. She plays the role of Jhalkaribai in the movie and has a sequence in the teaser. At 54 seconds, we see Kangana walking with a kid in the hand and on Kangana's right is Jhalkaribai aka Ankita.

Earlier, while talking about her role in the film, Anikta had stated that Kangana is the hero of the film and she is the heroine. It will surely be interesting to see if Ankita makes a mark with her Bollywood debut or not. This year many TV actresses like Radhika Madan, Kritika Kamra, Mrunal Thakur, etc. have made their Bollywood debut and next year Ankita will be the first television import to Bollywood.

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamud, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2019.