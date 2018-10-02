Manikarnika teaser: Kangana Ranaut is spoiling for a fight

Whoever thought that the Kangana Ranaut led Manikarnika won't make it in time for the Republic Day weekend in 2019 was wrong. The much controversial and much-delayed film dropped its first trailer on Gandhi Jayanthi and we must say that Kangana, the part director of the film now, has managed to do a decent job. The CGI heavy teaser opens with a voice that we have come to love and admire over the years and belongs to the one and only Amitabh Bachchan.

Kangana manages to look both beautiful and grand in the teaser but we will hold our thoughts on the part where she is supposed to look fierce. The green screen heavy action sequences have given us film like Baahubali in the past but then again that film had the budget and the vision to go the entire distance. Looking at the life and freedom struggles of Rani Laxmibai, the Queen of Jhansi, Manikarnika has at least one part of Baahubali ingrained in its system. KV Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of Baahubali, is also the writer for Manikarnika.

The teaser, which at 2 minutes, is relatively long compared to other film teasers has Kanagana glide through hallways, practice her art with the sword, ride her white steed, strategise and of course slice through the East India Company and the Union Jack.

The film, however, is not without its troubles. Actress Swati Semwal, reportedly, has parted ways from Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Reason: As she is not sure if her role would have been substantial anymore. For the uninitiated, Swati Semwal was playing the role of Parvati , wife of Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau. Sonu Sood, who quit the film last month was to play Sadhashivrao Bhau.

"I have quit the project. Earlier also I was not sure, I was in two minds, but a few days back, my team had a meeting and we decided to quit the project because I don't think so at this point of time, this project is good for the career path that I am taking," Swati told a news agency.

#Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi teaser to be released on Gandhi Jayanti [2 Oct]... 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/q07Sfcvk1C — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

When she was further quizzed that if her decision to quit is related Sonu Sood's exit, she said, "Not really. At this point, whatever project I am signing for or even what I have done, whether it is Bareilly Ki Barfi or Fanney Khan... Not that they were very big roles, but whatever was there, was pretty substantial."

The teaser ends with the famous lines from Subhadra Kumari Chauhan's poem in Veer Ras, Khoob ladi mardani woh toh Jhansi waali Rani thi. Her detractors get ready, Kangana is spoiling for a fight.