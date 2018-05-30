Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi pushed again. Here's why

The news of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi pushing its release date has been on for quite some time now. The film which was initially announced to be released in April, was later pushed to June or July. While they still haven’t finalised the date yet, looks like that the makers now want to release it between August and September. Another push, again? Here’s why.

The makers are actually avoiding the box office clash with Rajnikanth’s 2.0, considering 2.0 to be a film that ‘can eat into their business’. Talking about the same, producer Kamal Jain told Mid-day, "We have mounted the movie on a scale that's hard to imagine. We don't want to clash or release too close to a film that can eat into our business. While we want to release the film between August and September, we haven't zeroed in on a date yet."

Further adding that they haven’t discussed the release dates with 2.0 team as they want to ‘wait and come to a consensus’, he continued, “Movies like Rani Laxmibai biopic are a one-time creation; we can’t afford to go wrong with it. So, rushing with dates is not a good idea”.

Meanwhile the film’s lead and co-producer Kangana confirmed that the film will be out this year. "If you see, we started the shooting of Manikarnika in the month of May last year and now it's been only one year since we started shooting. We launched the film in Varanasi on May 5 and we started shooting for it in June-July last year. I think when you make a film on huge scale, then it normally takes one or one and half year but I can say that this year we will be able to release the film," the actress told IANS.

Just like the title suggests, the film is based on the story of Rani Laxmibai and highlights the famous rebellion of 1857. Directed by Krish, it also stars Ankita Lokhande and Sonu Sood among others.