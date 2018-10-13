Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi shoot wraps up, dispels release worries

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the 2017 film Simran and given that she hasn’t been in a movie for over a year now, fans are getting restless. That wait may soon be over. Her next film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi looks ready to meet its date with the theatres. The makers of the film announced that the shoot for the film concluded in Maheshwar on Friday and Kangana Ranaut and the entire team were present for the final clap.

Evoking the spirit & Valor of the legendary Queen of Jhansi, #KanganaRanaut & the #ManikarnikaSquad announce the completion of shoot & thus begins the countdown of unfolding her saga on the big screen on 25 Jan 2019 @zeestudios_ @KamalJain_TheKJ @prasoonjoshi_ @anky1912 pic.twitter.com/Uq78FGeMdt — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) October 13, 2018

The video features the entire cast and crew of the film celebrating the wrap of the film on the steps of the Maheshwar Fort. Kangana can be seen all smiles right in the middle of the video in a peach outfit. The film captures the historic life story of Rani Lakshmi Bai and sees Kangana in a never seen before avatar.

The film has had its fair share of controversies. Kangana’s co-actor Sonu Sood decided to walk out of the project after Kangana took reins of the film. Kangana has directed portions of the film, those that required to be reshot after director Krish had to resume work on his south films. The reshoot days weren’t aligning with his dates allocated to Manikarnika. Therefore, Kangana took charge as director of the film as well and that decision didn't go down well with a few.

Har Har Mahadev!!!#KanganaRanaut at Mahakaleshwar temple seeking diving blessings from Lord Shiva. A major Shakti peetha, a confluence of all divine powers both masculine & feminine. Evoking the spirit & devotion of #Manikarnika pic.twitter.com/SYzLGBRoB0 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) October 13, 2018

Produced by Kamal Jain along with Zee Studios, the film stars Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, making her Bollywood debut, and Atul Kulkarni. The movie will hit the theatres on January 25.