Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi: The teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s film will be out on THIS day

Kangana Ranaut was last seen on the big screen in Hansal Mehta’s Simran which unfortunately failed to make a mark at the box office. But the actress will be back on the silver screen with an ambitious project. Kangana will next be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as Rani Laxmibai. And recently, it was revealed when the teaser of the film will be out.

Kangana visited producer Kamal Jain’s office and while leaving she told the latter to reveal the teaser release date of the movie. So, the producer revealed that the teaser will be out on August 15, 2018. Well, we are super excited for this movie as we will get to see Kangana in a never seen before avatar.

Earlier Manikarnika:The Queen of Jhansi, was slated to hit the screens on Independence Day, but reportedly as the makers were not keen on clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, they decided to postpone their film. Well, the new release date of the movie has been announced.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the movie also stars Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta and Atul Kulkarni. It is directed by Krish who had made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gabbar Is Back. The story of the film is written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, and the music is composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.