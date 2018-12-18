Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi trailer review: Kangana Ranaut's period drama is as powerful as Rani Laxmibai

The first trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has dropped and we are impressed. Ok, we’ll write this again... IMPRESSED! Kangana hasn’t had a great few releases recently but it looks like with Manikarnika she is determined to have a great start to 2019. With several delays and controversies, the period drama is finally set to see the light and going by the trailer, which has recently made it to the internet, it looks like Kangana is going to capture her throne and be the Queen once again.

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana herself, Manikarnika chronicles the heroics of Rani Laxmibai for her very own Bharat. She fought courageously with the British to save her own kingdom. Must say, Kangana too has shown tremendous courage by picking up a project like this. The initial visuals of the trailer show Manikarnika's extraordinary powers of using a sword, horse riding and fighting with a mighty tiger yet being an ordinary girl, who loves to be in a field and play with flowers.

The bloodshed, the war and that emotion to live in a free India, keeps us glued. Ankita Lokhande plays the role of Jhalkaribai, a close associate of Rani Laxmibai. However, in the trailer, she has very little scope to show her acting prowess. The rest of supporting cast like Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta and others have done a splendid job to keep up with the film's magnitude. Kangana has once again held the fort of feminism and girl power in the film with dialogues like 'jab beti badi hoti hai, tab vijay khadi hoti hai'.

Cut to the direction, at the trailer launch event, Kangana claimed that she is the one who has directed around 60 to 70% of the film. If it is true, we can clearly say that a very diligent filmmaker lies among the hoard who can go miles with this kind of vision. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has set a benchmark with his period dramas like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani but looks like Manikarnika will surpass him, and probably turn out to be the best we have seen in recent times.

It hits the theatres on January 25, 2019.