Manikarnika: The regal Sonu Sood as Sadashiv is bound to mesmerize you

The Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about movies of this year. The period drama, which stars Kangana in the titular role, also features Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as Sadashiv. The actor was spotted today in his Manikarnika avatar and he looks exceptionally regal in the attire. Helmed by Krish, the historical drama also features Atul Kulkarni in a pivotal role as Tatya Tope and Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkarbai.

This is not the first time Sood is playing a royal character. The actor has previously acted in Jodhaa Akbar and Shaheed-E- Azam and played significant roles in both films. However, the actor still says that the film is challenging for him.

“It's challenging to play a real-life character because you know that it existed in the history and you have certain parameters to follow and stay within. “I'm sure when you're working with a brilliant director like Krish, a huge ensemble and a brilliant technical team, there is no way to go wrong. So we are all on our toes to give our best,” Sonu had said in an earlier interview.

Much like the controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansalu’s Padmaavat, Manikarnika too was caught in the controversy. It was alleged that the movie apparently has a romantic scene between Rani Laxmibai and a British agent.

Speaking of the controversy, Kangana told reporters, “It is very lowly (neech baat) to even think like that about Rani Laxmibai. We cannot even think like that, the kind of things they are saying. What they are saying is actually defaming. There is nothing like that. It is idle talk and I don't know why it is being said.”

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to release on August 3rd.