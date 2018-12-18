Manikarnika trailer launch: Kangana Ranaut plays it safe, avoids speaking of clash with Hrithik Roshan

Clash of titans is all set to take place on January 25, 2019. Three films will be releasing on the same day, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India. The trailer of Manikarnika was launched on Tuesday at a grand event in Mumbai. Dressed as Jhansi Ki Rani, Kangana Ranaut looked stunning. The actress as usual was ready to face the media and answer their questions, but there was one question that Kangana couldn’t answer.

At the trailer launch event, Kangana was asked about Manikarnika clashing with Cheat India and Super 30. The actress took to the mic near her mouth and just said two words, “I think.” She stopped in between and gave the mic to Zee Studios, CEO, Shariq Patel who further said, “I think right now Cheat India is announced, we don’t know about the status of Super 30. But we truly believe in the product that we have created. We have spent a lot of sleepless nights and we have done a lot of hard-work on it. The film will stand out its own merit whether it’s one film that we come against or 10, we really are playing it on the front foot. It’s going to be a massive release. We wish the best to all the films releasing on that day, but we are extremely confident about our film.”

For the uninitiated, the box office clash between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan will surely be an interesting one thanks to their past. The two had a legal battle over Kangana’s claim that she was in a relationship with the actor and the latter claimed that it was Kangana who used to send him emails and that they never dated. Kangana has always been the outspoken one, but this time looks like she just wanted to escape a controversy by dodging the question.

On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi was the actor with whom Kangana had made her debut in the film Gangster. Let’s wait and watch who will win the box office race.