image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Manikarnika trailer launch: The first glimpse into Kangana Ranaut's Laxmibai has released

Bollywood

Manikarnika trailer launch: The first glimpse into Kangana Ranaut's Laxmibai has released

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 18 2018, 2.08 pm
back
Ankita LokhandeAtul KulkarniBollywoodEntertainmentKangana ranautManikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
nextRanveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Exclusive: The couple will have a short honeymoon and we know why
ALSO READ

Manikarnika trailer launch: Kangana Ranaut plays it safe, avoids speaking of clash with Hrithik Roshan

Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut claims to have directed major portion of the film

Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut’s obsession with Hrithik Roshan is simply INSANE!