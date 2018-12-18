Manikarnika trailer launch: The first glimpse into Kangana Ranaut's Laxmibai has released

Whoever thought that the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika won't make it in time for the Republic Day weekend in 2019 was wrong. The controversial and much-delayed film's trailer is finally OUT and it's magnificent. In each frame, the fierce Queen Kangana steals the show. Before the official trailer, the makers of the film had teased fans with many first look posters of the cast on social media. The teaser of the movie had released two months back which opened with a voice-over by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and narrated the story of Queen Manikarnika's fight against the British Raj.

Well, the first glimpse from the movie was a poster which released on August 15, 2018 which showed Kangana riding a horse with her son tied to her back. Then came in a short official teaser on October 2, 2018 which saw extravagant sets and larger-than-life costumes. And now, the 3-minute long trailer promises that the film will break the box office records for sure. This interesting tale is based on the life of the warrior queen of Jhansi and her heroic acts. It also features Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope and TV fame Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai.

The movie is set to arrive on the big screens on January 25, 2019.