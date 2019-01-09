Manikarnika’s Vijayi Bhava: Kangana Ranaut’s supreme sword fighting skills scream patriotism

After serving us with a whistle-worthy trailer, the team of Manikarnika has now dropped in a song titled ‘Vijay Bhava’ and it stands true to its name. This high-on-nationalism song celebrates the ferocity of Rani Lakshmi Bai, a warrior who fought against wrong until her last breath. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has stepped into the shoe of this freedom-fighter and, yet again, she has proved to be the most suitable choice for this role.

The song ‘Vijayi Bhava’ captures the true essence of patriotism and acts as a perfect tribute to Jhansi Ki Rani. Apart from the song’s powerful lyrics, Kangana Ranaut’s remarkable sword fighting skills and her intense expressions add to the brilliance. The fact that this song is full of energy and sentiments of love towards our motherland, it reminded us of Ranveer Singh’s beloved Malhari. A glimpse of Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai, left us wanting more of her.

The lyrics of Vijayi Bhava have been penned down by one of the most celebrated Bollywood lyricist, Prasoon Joshi and the song has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The vocals have been sung by Shankar Mahadevan. Reportedly, the song has been shot on a tremendous budget and was the very first song recorded for Manikarnika. The much-awaited biopic is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.