Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the oomph factor

Darshana Devi April 19 2019, 12.30 pm April 19 2019, 12.30 pm

The B-Townies might be working round the clock but often take a break from their hectic schedules to party hard. When it comes to organizing LIT parties in tinsel town, designer Manish Malhotra tops the list. We know that when he throws a party, the entire Bollywood clan is going turn up looking at their glamorous best! Thursday night was no different. The designer organised a (not-so) intimate party for the Bollywood bunch and it saw the presence of some of the most talked-about celebrities in the industry.

The internet is currently buzzing with pictures from the glam night. Those who marked their attendance in it were Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani and many others. While each one of them grabbed eyeballs looking splendid in their exquisite outfits, we are listing you some of the best-dressed ones, and along with which, some inside pictures of the star-studded affair as well. Here you go!

Manish Malhotra party: B-Townies up the oomph factor

Sonakshi, who is currently seen in Kalank, stunned in a sky blue pantsuit. With a crop top under a blazer and matching pants, the actress was a true sight to behold.

She also gave us a sneak-peek into the bash in her IG stories. One of the pictures shared by her sees her posing with Ananya and Tara, the newbies who are debuting with the upcoming Student Of The Year 2. While Ananya dazzled in a short golden and black shiny dress, Tara looked scorching hot in a silver embellished sleeveless mini dress.

But the lady who seizes all the numbers in the fashion game is Kriti Sanon. We desperately want that perfect black ensemble!

Though the party had no Janhvi Kapoor, but younger sister Khushi Kapoor managed to grace it. Known for her uber-stylish sartorial choices, Khushi looked marvelous in a pair of maroon high-waisted pants teamed with a white crop top.

A picture shared by TV VJ and actor Sophie Choudhry brings Sonakshi, Kriti and filmmaker Punit Malhotra in one frame.

One hell of an extravagant party, must say!