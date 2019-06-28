Rushabh Dhruv June 28 2019, 11.23 pm June 28 2019, 11.23 pm

Michael Jackson passed away ten years ago but still rules playlists and hearts across the world. The pop star, who took the music industry by storm with his talent is still remembered by many. Seems like ace designer Manish Malhotra is also a fan of the legend. Malhotra took to his Instagram and shared a throwback photo of him along with MJ. In his tribute post which is about '10 years without MJ', the fashion designer pointed out a time when the King of Pop donned a desi look which comprised of sherwani, trousers and a shawl with Indian embroidery on it. Not just that, the outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra himself for MJ for Bollywood Movie Awards (1999). The designer further added that he not only wore the Indian attire but also thanked MM on the stage. Indeed a moment to cherish!

Have a look at the post shared by Manish Malhotra below:

While Manish Malhotra is three days late in paying the tribute to MJ, on Michael Jackson’s tenth death anniversary, Tiger Shroff had shared a video of him dancing in Michael style. However, with Tiger being into the picture, how can his tribute be so ordinary? The actor shook a leg to Ranveer Singh’s Khalibali from Padmaavat. The clip had Tiger pulling iconic MJ dance moves like a pro. Tiger also replied on Manish Malhotra's post saying, 'This is amazing... I am so jealous... Fantastic."

Some of Michael Jackson's hit songs include Thriller, Beat It, Hold My Hand and Billie Jean.