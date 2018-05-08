Manish Malhotra to design this supermodel’s dress for Cannes 2018

For entertainment buffs, the Cannes Film Festival is the most action-packed event of the year. Not only do the who’s who of the entertainment industry show up, it is also a great place to check out on the latest fashion trends followed by various celebrities. With popular faces wearing foreign branded dresses, it is a matter of pride when our very own Manish Malhotra adds to the list.

Several Bollywood beauties swear by Manish’s creations and the list includes Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to name a few. Adding to his star-studded list will be supermodel Bella Hadid.

Manish will be teaming up with Magnum and will curate a special Cannes outfit for Bella. He will also be collaborating with designer Alexander Wang. So there you go, Bella Hadid will be strutting on the red carpet at Cannes in Manish Malhotra ensemble.

Speaking about his debut at the event, Manish said, “It's an honour to create something exclusively for Bella Hadid, a true global style icon. I am really looking forward to it.”

Making things even better for a debutant, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be present at the show in a dress designed by Manish. Nawazuddin will be at the festival for his film Manto.

Meanwhile, Bella was in the news recently during the Coachella Music Festival where she was reportedly seen kissing her ex-The Weeknd. However she dismissed the reports saying “It wasn’t me.”