Manisha Koirala is in no mood to fall in love - here’s why

After a sabbatical of almost 8 years, Manisha Koirala is made a comeback to films with Dear Maya. And now she will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. The ace actress is essaying the role of Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt’s mother in this biopic. Ranbir Kapoor plays the titular role in this film and Manisha Koirala will be his on-screen mother. But apart from films, Manisha has also been in the news because of her romantic relationships. She married a businessman named Samrat Dahalin in 2010 and parted ways with him in two years. But now, looks like, Manisha is in no mood to fall in love once again.

Speaking to IANS, Manisha quoted, “Maybe the man-woman love is not destined to happen for me. Fine. I'd rather accept this sad truth of my life rather than fall into the wrong relationship again. I won't allow any man to bring me down, ever.”

“Whether it is my career or my personal life, I can't afford to make wrong moves at this stage when God has given me a second chance,” she exclaimed further.

Keeping this aside, we are quite excited to see Manisha on the big screen once again. The resemblance that she holds to Nargis Dutt in the trailer of the film is remarkable and we are sure that she will impress many when the film finally hits the theatres on June 29.