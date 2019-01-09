Manisha Koirala unveils her book on her battle with cancer

At a time when cancer is showing up as a true threat, her story can be a powerful inspiration. Manisha Koirala proudly belongs to the league that only beat cancer successfully and resumed a normal life but is also spreading the wisdom to help those in need of it. Manisha, throughout her treatment, took notes of her good, bad, easy and difficult days, without thinking about whether anyone else would ever read them. Now, they have found their way to her book Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life.

On Tuesday, her fellow friends and colleagues Mahesh Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Jacky Shroff and the evergreen Rekha among others were present at the launch event of Manisha's book. Kher also spoke about his brother Raju Kher who has survived cancer as well. Bhatt, who has worked with Manisha in a number of films, fondly called her a 'very special child'. Actors Gulshan Grover and Bhagyashree were also present at the event. Her colleagues also took to social media to wish her all the best.

Love and light to you forever at @mkoirala ✨💗 Can’t wait to read your book #Healed! pic.twitter.com/2JDdqXWU5H — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 8, 2019

Post the 90's that was the golden period of her film career, Manisha witnessed a rough patch that consisted of alcohol addiction, a failed marriage, an IVF attempt and a draining battle with cancer. But she came out with flying colours, quite literally. Manisha's contemporary Sonali Bendre continues to combat cancer with utmost bravery. So does our other favourite actor Irrfan Khan. Everybody wants that much-needed motivation, right? Hope Manisha's book serves that to many.