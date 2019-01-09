image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Manisha Koirala unveils her book on her battle with cancer

Bollywood

Manisha Koirala unveils her book on her battle with cancer

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 09 2019, 12.43 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentHealed: How Cancer Gave Me A New LifeManisha KoiralaManisha Koirala bookManisha Koirala Cancer
nextGully Boy trailer launch live update: Ranveer Singh dominates in this underdog story
ALSO READ

From Manisha Koirala to Sonali Bendre: Celebrities who kicked cancer's butt

Kamal Haasan has politics on mind, plans to quit acting post Indian 2

Why did Mudhalvan fail to take off with Thalapathy Vijay?