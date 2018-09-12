Manmarziyaan at TIFF 2018: Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal are ‘husband material’

Romance is in the air with a twist as Manmarziyaan is all set to hit the big screens on 14th September. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, this tale helmed by Anurag Kashyap looks at a different facet of love, the distorted one. But what makes it different from all the love stories we have witnessed on the big screen? While we will get to unravel that upon its release, the makers are already making us go wow on the promotional front, the latest example being that at TIFF 2018.

Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal made their way to the film festival where Manmarziyaan was to be premiered. Not that fact, but something else caught our attention; the IDs of Abhishek and Vicky, both stating that they are 'husband material'. While Abhishek scoffed at it citing this was the time he should probably state that he is already married (to no less than the most beautiful woman in the world, duh), Vicky was more humble about it. But surely, this one tiny addition to the card of the film festival added one kickass spunk to the promotions. The last time we were wooed by the promotional strategy of a romance, was when Jab Harry Met Sejal had Shah Rukh Khan going the full-blown Baadshah way, be it calling all the Sejals to give them his love, or releasing mini-trails before the trailer, giving away loving tit-bits of the characters whose love story we were going to witness. The movie may not have worked that well eventually, but the strategies surely piqued everyone's interest. And that’s the kickass vibe that Manmarziyaan is giving, by weaving the nitty-gritties of its story in tiny aspects, pushing the promotions in the process.

Manmarziyaan is a story of how Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) is in love with the wild and unabashedly loving Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), but owing to the fact that she wants to get married and also due to certain circumstances, Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan) enters their lives and she gets hitched to him. If one catches this perspective, then you realise why they both have gone as perfect husband materials to TIFF, rather than the respective actors that they are. Quite a whip-smart stunt on the part of the makers. Ek taraf ek husband material, dusri taraf dusra, aur beech me Rumi ki rumaniyat.

While both are perfect as per our sensibilities, let's wait for the big day and find whom has Rumi chosen ultimately; the witty and mad Vicky, or the Ramji type, sober and calm Robbie. Given both represent two sides of Rumi herself, it will be quite a task, nevertheless interesting to watch as it unfolds.