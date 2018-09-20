Manmarziyaan ‘deleted’ scenes make Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu seethe with anger

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan may have released on the scheduled date but legal woes for the movie don’t seem to end. A Sikh community lodged a complaint against a smoking scene which depicted Abhishek Bachchan’s Sikh character smoking a cigarette. They opined that it hurt the religious sentiments. Owing to this, Kashyap apologised with a tweet on Wednesday, but his apologies have fallen on deaf ears.

That’s because authorities ordered for the deletion of three particular scenes from the movie which include Abhishek and Taapsee’s characters smoking and them entering a Gurudwara as a married couple. The order was passed by the district magistrate of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar. "It is hereby ordered that the four scenes that hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community be deleted or blocked from the film before it is screened in the cinema halls," the officials said quoting the order.

The producers of the movie have already removed the scenes, but, Kashyap and his leading lady Taapsee Pannu are in no mood to let it pass. Kashyap has been on a Twitter rant.

Before my tweet is taken down -Congratulations . Here by all problems of Punjab are solved and Sikh youth have been saved . Happy to be back in LaLa land again. Next time you are threatened by a film please call Kishore Lulla directly on Eros knows how to solve matters in minutes pic.twitter.com/4yqU3T9utK — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2018

He seems mighty upset with the producers for doing away with the scenes without his permission and in a fit of rage, shared Eros’ Chairman Kishore Lulla’s number in one of his tweets which had to be taken down by Twitter. But, he continued his rant on Instagram.

Taapsee Pannu, too, is seething with anger and she made it evident through her Twitter handle.

I am sure this edit will assure that no Sikh will ever Smoke and no woman will ever think about ANYONE else while getting married in a Gurudwara. THIS surely will make Waheguru proud and assures that MY religion is the purest,most righteous and peaceful ! #Proud 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

I am sure waheguru and his army are aware of that too :) and just when they r done editing the film (and all other films) they will go ahead n handle these Real world issues too https://t.co/UUE8WINn3u — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

But y only that sir ? There is a pre marital relationship shown in the film m sure that’s also against a pure and righteous religion. I think u should protest against that as well. https://t.co/Z5a3shAAbV — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Because movies are meant PURELY for social messages and religious acceptance. Not for conveying a story n not for Entertainment purpose FOR SURE ! https://t.co/5oyTDVQF25 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Manmarziyaan also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film released on September 14 and is witnessing a rather weak run at the box office.