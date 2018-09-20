Manmarziyaan ‘deleted’ scenes make Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu seethe with anger

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan may have released on the scheduled date but legal woes for the movie don’t seem to end. A Sikh community lodged a complaint against a smoking scene which depicted Abhishek Bachchan’s Sikh character smoking a cigarette. They opined that it hurt the religious sentiments. Owing to this, Kashyap apologised with a tweet on Wednesday, but his apologies have fallen on deaf ears.
That’s because authorities ordered for the deletion of three particular scenes from the movie which include Abhishek and Taapsee’s characters smoking and them entering a Gurudwara as a married couple. The order was passed by the district magistrate of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar. "It is hereby ordered that the four scenes that hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community be deleted or blocked from the film before it is screened in the cinema halls," the officials said quoting the order.
The producers of the movie have already removed the scenes, but, Kashyap and his leading lady Taapsee Pannu are in no mood to let it pass. Kashyap has been on a Twitter rant.
He seems mighty upset with the producers for doing away with the scenes without his permission and in a fit of rage, shared Eros’ Chairman Kishore Lulla’s number in one of his tweets which had to be taken down by Twitter. But, he continued his rant on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
My twitter activities get limited because of my one tweet . Hope they don’t deactivate my insta
A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on
Taapsee Pannu, too, is seething with anger and she made it evident through her Twitter handle.
Manmarziyaan also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film released on September 14 and is witnessing a rather weak run at the box office.