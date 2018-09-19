Manmarziyaan: I offer a genuine apology, says Anurag Kashyap for hurting religious sentiments

Filmmakers have to be doubly cautious while making a movie because a single scene or a simple word could land them in severe trouble and cost them their sanity and money. We’ve seen the worst kind of controversies and threats happen during Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and that incident has indeed proven to be a learning ground for other directors.

Now, as Anurag Kashyap’s recent release Manmarziyaan continues to earn mixed reviews, a section of the Sikh community has criticised a particular smoking scene. The scene in question involves Abhishek Bachchan who plays a Sikh character Robbie. He takes off his turban and smokes a cigarette. This, the Sikh community believes depicts their religion in a bad taste. RTI activist Gurvinder Singh Chadha has lodged a complaint with the police in Haldwani on the grounds of disrespecting their religious faith. Now, Kashyap has responded to the entire controversy by releasing a statement.

My statement on the brewing controversy. Read: https://t.co/VkB0eTyNrx — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2018

He renders an apology for hurting religious sentiments and goes on to explain how they shot the scene on the street in the presence of 150 people. He explained how they respectfully pulled off the scene by seeking permission hence, we see Robbie gently taking off his turban from both the hands and handing it over to a cousin. So, Kashyap has explained how the entire process went on with proper permissions in place.

Now, we’re wondering what does the Sikh community have to say?