Manmarziyaan Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is nervous, Baba Sehgal has the antidote

On Wednesday, a poster of the movie Manmarziyaan was released and it was announced that the trailer will be dropped on Thursday. Now, as the day has arrived, the lead actors are of course nervous and excited to show their trailer and amongst them, the one who is panicking the most is Abhishek Bachchan.

So will be releasing the #Manmarziyaan trailer here in about an hour…… Fully panicking!!! 😰 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 9, 2018

Yes, the man is truly very nervous and made it evident through his tweet wherein he mentioned that the trailer is going to be out and he is in complete panic mode. And, as he goes jittery, good friend and rapper Baba Sehgal comes to the rescue. He has the perfect antidote for Junior Bachchan’s nervousness as he advises him to drink black coffee and the actor instantly laps up his advice.

Imma gonna listen to @OnlyBabaSehgal ‘s advice…. 2 triple espressos please. https://t.co/paScpM3Ffd — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 9, 2018

Speaking of Manmarziyaan, the movie marks Abhishek’s return to movies after two years (he was seen in the comic caper Housefull 3). It also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in main roles. Earlier, Manmarziyaan was to feature Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, and Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan was also to make his B-Town debut with the movie, but, he was replaced by Abhishek Bachchan later and DQ made his Bollywood debut with the recently released Karwaan.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Aanand L Rai, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena, Manmarziyaan is slated to release in September this year.