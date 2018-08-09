Manmarziyaan trailer: It’s complicated for Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in this Anurag Kashyap film

After much anticipation, the trailer of Manmarziyaan was dropped on social media on Thursday morning. It’s Udta Punjab again from Phantom but this time the protagonists are high on love. Vicky is such a Punjabi name that Kaushal gets to retain his official first name in the film. Tapsee Pannu plays Rumi and Abhishek Bachchan is Robbie.

Vicky and Rumi are in love. Their chemistry is sparkling. Bachchan has been a part of so many over the top Bollywood masalas in the past that it was odd but refreshing to see him choose a role that allows him to showcase his craft. In a never-seen-before turbaned look, his character Robbie exudes both warmth and maturity as he too falls for the vibrant Rumi.

But, Rumi’s stuck in a dilemma, as she has to choose between the fickle minded Vicky and suave Robbie. The trailer also answers who she ends up with or does it?

Anurag Kashyap is a master story teller when it comes to twisted souls and their ways when it comes to love. His personal trysts with relationships is perhaps why he looks at relationships more realistically on screen. As the trailer proceeds, we see the many ups and downs that a relationship goes through. Amit Trivedi’s music only accentuates the performances and we are only talking about the trailer yet. It’s tag-line LOVE is not complicated, people are, rightly sums up the essence of the movie.

Looking at Vicky, transform from an army man to a good-for-nothing fella, we wonder if there is anything he cannot do. Taapsee Pannu is her jovial self and brings out the fierceness aptly. Finally, speaking of Abhishek Bachchan, the man, who makes a return after two years lights up the screen with his sweet presence. We believe this movie can turn out to be a game-changer for him.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Aanand L Rai, Vikramaditya Motwane, Manmarziyaan is slated to release on Sept 14, 2018.