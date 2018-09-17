Manmarziyaan weekend collection: Box office unimpressed by positive reviews

Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan released on September 13, 2018. The Anurag Kashyap directorial has received mostly positive reviews and the songs had created a good pre-release buzz. But unfortunately, it started on a slow note at the box office on day one. According to Box Office India, on Friday, the film collected Rs 3.25 crore.

As the reviews were positive, a growth was expected from the film. On day two, the movie collected Rs 4.75 crore, but the jump was minimal and not as expected. On Sunday, the film once again showed growth, however, it wasn’t a great one. The film collected Rs 5.75 crore on day three, taking the first weekend total to Rs 13.75 crore.

Manmarziyaan was clearly a film for multiplex audiences and it has done well at the high-end multiplexes. The word of mouth is quite good, and it now all depends on how it fairs over the weekdays. The film really needs to sustain well at the box office in the coming days.

Along with Manmarziyaan, Jackky Bhagnani’s Mitron and Mrunal Thakur’s Love Sonia had also hit the screens. While Mitron collected Rs 2.15 crore over the weekend, Love Sonia’s minted Rs 1.15 crore.