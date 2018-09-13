Manmarziyaan movie review: Of love, loss and everything in between

Three lovers. Each crumbling, trembling and seeking a little assurance of being loved back. That’s the briefest I could write about Manmarziyaan. And that, probably, is the most prevalent human instinct ever.

A downright plain-speaking Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) is so much in love with Vicky (Vicky Kaushal) that she can risk it all. But there goes Vicky; unemployed, day-dreamer, an aspiring rapper and absolutely marriage-phobic. But that’s not to say he doesn’t love her back. A dejected Rumi gives her nod for wedding with Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan). We quite think Taapsee is going to be another runaway bride and she is halfway there! But they marry, only to invite an overpowering complication of affection and separation.

Here’s an Anurag Kashyap fan speaking. Manmarziyaan isn’t a unique love story. In fact, too many of his characters are always roaming around us, happy and unhappy, content and empty. What impresses is how Kashyap has bottled it. Because true love stories have their share of days without happiness and nights without lovemaking, so does Manmarziyan. None of Rumi, Robbie and Vicky are perfect. One is stubborn, one is afraid and the other one is tempted. And that’s precisely what makes all of them so very relatable.

In fact, throughout the film, humane flaws have been celebrated. From pulling each other close to falling apart, from taking the right step to making the wrong choice, from speaking it out to keeping it a cosy secret, everything happens at its own pace.

I looked at Taapse and admired how she has absolutely grown as an actor. Thanks to her, a loud yet loving Rumi Bagga comes alive. Amazed, I also thought how Vicky Kaushal could simply change his skin. His failed wishes and his silent howls are a true take-back. He is also the person who masters courage after being broken several times. But here’s the character that stirs you the most. Abhishek Bachchan. After a hiatus of two years, comes back being the man who doesn’t scream, doesn’t disagree, doesn’t fight back. He only surrenders. And that looks so much like being in love! What initially looks restrained is basically he, withholding the storm within. But we love every bit of his subtlety.

Manmarziyaan opens on a musical note in Amritsar, and the music follows the protagonists like a shadow. Kashyap is a master of symbolism whose strokes have met with Amit Trivedi’s composition, which is definitely the latter’s best in quite some time. Apart from an effective screenplay that loses its grip only a few times, one has to credit writer Kanika Dhillon who has infused all of love, grief and humour in one story.

Watch it if you think old, good wine served in a new, nice bottle is your thing!