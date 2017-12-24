Manoj Bajpayee: Aiyaary is one of the best film of my career

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is super excited for the release of his next film Aiyaary and went on record to say that it is one of the best films in his career. During the trailer launch of Aiyaary, Manoj was asked about working with director Neeraj Pandey, with whom he has worked in Special 26. The actor praised his director and said that despite being sick during the shooting, Pandey had kept the team together and made sure the spirit was high all the time.

"It made the entire difficult task look so easy. We shot the film in different locations and they have their own challenges apart from our director not feeling well. But the result we saw during dubbing is amazing and I feel so proud of this film. This is definitely going to be one of the best film of my career," said Manoj.

The full team of the film includes Sidharth Malhotra, Neeraj Pandey and Pooja Chopra.

Pandey was asked on making Aiyaary a part of the Baby franchise as both films seem to have a similar backdrop from the trailer. To that, the director replied that it is not so and both the films are completely different. “Not at all. These are completely different films actually. 'Baby' was an espionage action-thriller and 'Aiyaary', in my opinion, is a drama thriller,” he said.

This is one such film for Sidharth where he is working with several veterans such as Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, and Manoj. On being asked about the pressures on acting with such a star studded cast, Sidharth said "More than pressure I was more excited to share the screen with so many actors I admire. Even the director... I have been a big fan of his work."

Aiyaary is slated to release on January 2018.​