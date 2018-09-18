Manto: Mere Kavi Dost serves to be the perfect wake-up call for every artist

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently teamed up with UnErase Poetry and poet Ramneek Singh to present a hard-hitting poem that serves to be the perfect wake-up call for all poets and artists.

The poem starts off by discussing the need to liberate poetry in its truest form. How it’s tired of penning thoughts on love and relationships as the country stands separated from its core values today. It discusses how morality has been replaced by shallow tricks. It further explains the idea of a poor farmer comparing his shrinking situation to that of a builder on the rise. The poem veers toward other topics of religion and politics and goes on to dissect how the rich leaders continue their fake promises of development every single year; how our country is going to the dogs as those seeking to bring about a change are suppressed and forced to not do so.

It urges all the poets to look for democracy once again and be free of the shackles in a book and inspire one and all with its powerful words. Indeed, the poem has given us goosebumps for the sheer honesty of its writing and the impact of its powerful words.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays the role of Sadat Hassan Manto, an Urdu author and the story is set in the 1940s post-Independence period of India. Written and directed by Nandita Das, Manto is slated to release on September 21, 2018.