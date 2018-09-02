image
Sunday, September 2nd 2018
English
Manto new track: Nagri Nagri is an infusion of Meeraji's evergreen ghazal and an old world charm

bollywood

Manto new track: Nagri Nagri is an infusion of Meeraji's evergreen ghazal and an old world charm

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 02 2018, 2.24 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentMantoMeerajiNagriNawazuddin SiddiquiShankar Mahadevan
nextRanveer Singh doesn’t mind paps, star status is his central perk
ALSO READ

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Bajirao Mastani: This video proves that Bhansali has been lying

A sneak peek into Janhvi Kapoor's pricey closet for her latest cover shoot

Stree-smart! Rajkummar and Shraddha attend their film's special screening