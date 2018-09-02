Manto new track: Nagri Nagri is an infusion of Meeraji's evergreen ghazal and an old world charm

Ahead of the film's release, the makers of Manto are ready with their lineup of songs. Nagri, the first track from the Nandita Das directorial, was unveiled on the internet. A few minutes into the song, and a world of forgotten charms will open right in front of your eyes!

Not many would know that it is a rendition of eminent Urdu poet Meeraji's famous ghazal by the same name. Sneha Khanwalkar's fresh composition has added an enjoyable flavour to the track and Shankar Mahadevan's voice is almost unrecognisable! But the visualisation also deserves some praise. From the tall buildings to the horse carts, the small tea shops and old-age interiors, everything reminds us of a time we have left behind and fast forgotten. The video is as sepia as our memory of an old city!

Khanwalkar definitely wanted to evoke the same forgotten charm we are talking about, Hence, the instruments! The percussion and violin, especially, remind us of an almost obsolete musical trend.

Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manto also stars Rasika Duggal and Tahir Raj Bhasin in pivotal roles and is based on prolific writer Saadat Hasan Manto who is remembered for having chronicled the pre and post partition chaos of 1947.