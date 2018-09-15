Manto: Raftaar accused of plagiarising Mantoiyat

Nandita Das' project, Manto, features a rap video titled Matoiyat, composed and sung by rapper Raftaar. The song, which has been getting quite the appreciation has now landed in trouble. Fans of Korean band BTS accused the rapper of plagiarising the video of the single from its lead singer Rap Monster’s track Do You. They took to micro-blogging site Twitter to accuse Raftaar of ‘lifting’ the song without permissions. A lot of them even tagged the group’s label, BigHit Entertainment, to bring the company’s attention to the issue.

So Indian Videographers watched DO YOU but forgot the name maybe 👀 @BigHitEnt @bts_bighit please look into the matter and remind them pic.twitter.com/yoisFtosYq — tia appie (@tia_appie) September 13, 2018

I just checked it out. The scenes are totally from 'Do you'. I mean, why can't bollywood ever come up with something original? — Hakuna ma TATA💜 (@Angel17Purple) September 13, 2018

While we tried to find Mantoiyat in YouTube, it seems that the makers have taken it off from the platform.

However, Raftaar took to Twitter on Friday and acknowledged the accusations. He also cleared the air stating that he only has the authority over the music and the lyrics and is not responsible for the way it was shot. Mantoiyat was helmed by Mumbai-based filmmaker Shalini Harshwal.

I can totally understand why BTS fans are upset and you have all the right to be. In our industry we are hired to do our part of the job. I personally acknowledge the resemblance of the video. I really feel bad for it but please dont target my music or the message it holds. 🙏🙏 — RaftaaR (@raftaarmusic) September 14, 2018

The power to give credits is not in my hand. If it was, I would have written “video sets inspired by DO YOU”.

As an artist I love the way you all are standing up for yours. I only have authority over my part of the content and thats the music and lyrics. I feel sorry for that. — RaftaaR (@raftaarmusic) September 14, 2018

Bollywood isn’t new to plagiarism. Previously, it was Veere Di Wedding’s hit song Laaj Sharam, which was accused of copying a Korean song called Girls Girls Girls, which belongs to the boy band GOT7. Laaj Sharam has the rapping portions done by Enbee and is sung by Divya Kumar and Jasleen Royal. It led to the outrage of many, who demanded the song to be taken down from YouTube.​