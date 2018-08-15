Manto: Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer catches the desired spirit of rebel

Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain! That's how Nawazuddin Siddiqui chose to share the trailer of Manto with us. Saadat Hasan Manto, a writer of his own kind who excelled at recounting the chaos that followed before and after the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. Shut for being controversial, slammed for obscenity, but unstoppable; Manto did leave his mark. And the trailer catches the same spirit.

Born in British India's Bombay and later moved to Pakistan's Lahore, Manto remains an author who unapologetically advocated freedom of speech, more through his work which he believed were a mirror to the contemporary society; messy, unright, many times repressed. Hence, Independence Day was indeed the best day for a trailer launch! The trailer is a quick peek into his journey and the changes that arrive when he departs from India. Manto's professional catastrophe left plenty of damages (more emotional than anything else) in his personal sphere as well. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role is subtle yet powerful and portrays the crisis perfectly. His character's tonality tells us, we are going to love him. Rishi Kapoor is apt in his role too.

Directed by Nandita Das, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Divya Dutta and Tahir Raj Bhasin in other pivotal roles. It is slated to release on September 21.