Manto: Travel back to the 1940s with Nawaz

Nandita Das is all set to paint the story of writer Saadat Hasan Manto on the big screen with her directorial titled Manto. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, the trailer of the film has been released and it has received a good response with the actor’s performance being the highlight of it. Set in the 1940s, the makers have tried to recreate the era in their film.

A behind-the-scenes video has been released depicting how the makers recreated the 40s the film. Das’ vision was brought to life by art director Rita Ghosh and the video proves that the two have surely done a lot of research for the sets and locations. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays a pivotal role in the film, has revealed that once he went to Rita and asked her if he was on a set or a real location.

Apart from Nawazuddin and Tahir, Manto also stars Rasika Dugal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Inaamulhaq, Ranvir Shorey, Ila Arun, Divya Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor (cameo) and Javed Akhtar. It is slated to hit the screens on September 21, 2018. The movie will be clashing with the Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Batti Gul Meter Chalu.