Mantoiyat: This Manto song is honest and unsparing

Nandita Das’ much-awaited Nawazuddin Siddique starrer Manto is making waves. The trailer of the film has managed to grab the attention of not just fans but critics as well. It is marked with gut-wrenching dialogues and some stupendous acting. The makers recently released the latest song from the film titled Mantoiyat and it’s giving us some severe goosebumps.

Sung by Raftaar, the lyrics are honest and expletive. The rapper seems to have put his heart and soul into this heavy number. The lyrics of the song have been written by Raftaar himself and has quotes borrowed from Saadat Hasan Manto. While Raftaar sings the songs, Nawazuddin delivers the dialogues and the together they pack a punch and spare no one.

The songs addresses various issues plaguing the country currently. From politics to corruption, sexual harassment to shaming and even freedom of expression, the song is no-holds-barred track. It is reflective of the times and the way the famous Urdu poet lived.

Written and directed by Nandita Das, Manto a biographical drama based on the post-1940s and post-independence era in India. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal in the lead, while Tahir Raj Bhasin and Rishi Kapoor have pivotal roles.