Manto's Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain perfectly suits the film, but not for this era

Nandita Das is all set to showcase the story of writer Saadat Hasan Manto on the silver screen through her directorial titled Manto. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, and the trailer of the film had impressed us a lot. A few days ago, the makers had released the track Nagri Nagri, and now, here’s one more song from the movie titled Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain.

The track is composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, and sung by Rashid Khan and Vidya Shah. The lyrics of the song are actually the poem written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The track is actually a recreated version of a song that was sung by Tina Sani.

It is a number that suits the film as it is set in the pre and post-independence period. But will surely not attract the people of the current era. Even the previous track, Nagri Nagri, had not created much of a buzz. Looks like music is not something that will favour Manto at the box office.

Das' Manto also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rasika Dugal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Inaamulhaq, Ranvir Shorey, Ila Arun, Divya Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor (cameo) and Javed Akhtar. It will be releasing on on September 21, 2018.