Manushi Chhillar and Ranveer Singh’s sizzling chemistry is not to be missed – Watch video

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar in her interviews post winning the title had not shown any interest in Bollywood. But looks like she is slowly and steadily learning the tricks and is getting lured towards the glamorous industry. The Miss World winner recently shot an advertisement with Simmba star Ranveer Singh.

It is for the first time of course that these two have shared the screen space, but judging by their chemistry, it looks like as if they have known each other since forever. Manushi took to her Instagram and shared the commercial.

Manushi earlier had openly confessed that the Padmaavat star is her favourite Bollywood actor. Talking about her experience of working with Ranveer, Manushi said, “It was a very different experience for me to shoot for this. It was a great experience for me because his energy and whole aura is so infectious that just keeps you going. In the commercial, I got to try new things and we had goofy dance steps so it was lots of fun.”

It was during Filmfare 2017 that Manushi got a chance to be on stage with biggies like Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan and since then we were sure that this lady will make her space among B-town stars.

But will she make a Bollywood debut? Only time can tell…