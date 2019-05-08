Manushi Chhillar to debut in Bollywood alongside Akshay Kumar?

Ranjini Maitra May 08 2019, 4.57 pm May 08 2019, 4.57 pm

21-year-old Manushi Chhillar who was crowned Miss World in 2017, did not immediately rush for a career in films. Originally a medical student, Manushi was taking her time and did a couple of ads while she also became a more regular face at fashion shows. If reports are to be believed, then Manushi is now ready for that one big step and might mark her debut opposite none other than Akshay Kumar!

“Manushi will be making her big Bollywood debut opposite none other than Akshay Kumar. She has been signed on for the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic that is expected to go on floors sometime towards the latter half of this year. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is directing the historical drama and YRF is producing it," a source told Pinkvilla.

We hear the starlet has already started prepping and has enrolled in a number of acting and dance workshops. She is also digging deep to know more about the era the film is set in.

“Manushi has shown a lot of promise from the time she became a national craze. She is not only pretty but a great performer, too. She will be essaying Sanyukta’s role and will be romantically paired opposite Akshay. Aditya Chopra feels she has a good screen presence and has also got her on board as one of the talents under his banner,' the source added.

A debut under the banner of Yash Raj Films indeed weighs heavy in favour of a beginner. All these days, Manushi maintained that she wasn't thinking of stepping into Bollywood right at the moment. But looks like there's a change of mind now!

All the best, then...