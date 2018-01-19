Manushi Chillar makes debut and rules Dabboo Ratnanis 2018 calendar

Every year fashion and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani brings together the who’s who of Bollywood for his annual calendar and this year was no different. The comfort level the actors share with the photographer helps them go an extra mile to bring out the best. While some have been a regular on the calendar, others have just started their journey with Dabboo. Amitabh Bachchan was to unveil the calendar on January 17 but skipped the event due to a shoulder injury. Junior Bachchan was quick to step in and launched the calendar with the Ratnanis.

The 24 celebs to feature on the calendar this year are Abhishek, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Sunny, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Manushi, Aishwarya, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff and Shah Rukh.

Every year one actress is featured topless in the calendar. In its 19th edition, it was Kriti Sanon’s turn. Before Kriti, actors who have gone topless for Ratnani’s calendar include Disha Patani, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra. This year, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan flaunted their perfectly sculpted bodies and Shah Rukh Khan showed off his smoky eyes.

Amitabh Bachchan is the highlight of the calendar and is seen with a bicycle in a quirky purple suit. Abhishek was made to jump on the perfectly made bed, Farhan rose from a swimming pool in a white suit, Aamir gave a candid pose in a Heisenberg T-shirt. Sidharth Malhotra was lounging by the pool side, Arjun looking over real estate, Sanjay Dutt casually sat in a car with a husky and Akshay was cuddling with stallions.

Amongst the girls, Alia was made to play with mud and bare her shoulders, Kajol sat in a bath tub while the colour of her dress bled. Sunny was sexily made to mop the floors, Vidya elegantly posed in a black dress and Sonakshi showed off her curls. However, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar ruled the calendar in her debut shot.