Manzoor e Khuda teaser from Thugs Of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif is the show stealer

The makers of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan are leaving no stone unturned to create a good pre-release buzz. One of the marketing strategies of the makers is that they are not releasing the full songs but just showcasing the teasers. After the teasers of Vashmalle and Suraiyya, they have now released the teaser of the new track titled Manzoor-e-Khuda.

The song is composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh. It’s a decent number with a dramatic beats. The song is led by Katrina Kaif and the actress’ moves are killer as always. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh too feature in the teaser, but they aren’t dancing. While Katrina shows us her dance moves, the other actors showcase their action moves.

Well, in the 1 minute 12 seconds teaser, the makers have successfully given us the perfect dose of action, drama and dance. We would also like to point out that though the teaser has Big B, Aamir and Fatima, it is Katrina who steals the show with her moves that will make you go gaga.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8, 2018.