Marc Buckner, the HOT lad who will play Sunny Leone’s onscreen hubby in Karenjit Kaur

Former pornstar Sunny Leone is all set to take her fans on a roller-coaster ride with her upcoming semi-biographical web series Karenjit Kaur. The series is a Zee5 original and go live soon on the OTT platform. The actress will be playing herself while various actors have been roped in to play different people in her life saga.

On Thursday Sunny took to her Instagram and introduced the world to the man who will play her husband Daniel Weber on screen. A man named Marc Buckner is a model based out of Cape Town and his Instagram page is worth your time. We took the time to ogle at his profile coz' we can assure you, he is a piece of cake every girl would want on her plate.

In case you were wondering why Daniel won’t be playing himself if Sunny is doing the same, the man himself has the answer. In an interview with a news daily, Daniel said, “I gave it a thought initially. But I felt it would be better if I could use my time more efficiently working on the things I do on a day-to-day basis with our companies [than act]. I thought it wouldn’t be a great idea to commit 60-90 days of shooting, when I have so many other things to handle.”

Welcome to the world of showbiz Marc!