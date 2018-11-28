Mard Taangewala singer, Mohammad Aziz breathes his last at the age of 64

Bollywood playback singer Mohammad Aziz breathed his last on November 27 aged 64. According to ANI, the singer died at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Reports said that Aziz had suffered a heart attack. Nicknamed Munna, his real name was Syed Mohammed Aziz-un-Nabi. A fan of Mohammad Rafi, he was born in Guma, West Bengal and began singing since his childhood days.

Aziz began his career in Kolkata before moving over to Mumbai in 1984. His made his debut on a Bengali film titled Jyoti. Aziz reached the peak of his popularity during the 1980s and the 90s when he produced some major hit songs for Bollywood.

Aziz’s first major break was thanks to the film Mard, where he sang the song Mard Taangewala which starred Amitabh Bachchan. His love for Mohammad Rafi was immense, and when Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released, he put up a video bashing Johar because of a comment in the film. Ae Dil hai Mushkil had Anushka Sharma saying the lines, "Mohammad Rafi gaate kam the, rote zyada the."

Besides Bollywood, Aiziz had worked in the Odia film industry and contributed with several bhajans, private albums since 1985. He also worked on film songs in Odia. Though he had a successful career, his popularity waned after music directors switched to hiring the likes of Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan.

Mohammad Aziz had arrived in Mumbai after a show in Kolkata. After boarding a cab, he felt uneasy and was taken to Nanavati Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after he suffered a heart attack.