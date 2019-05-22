Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops and their families

Darshana Devi May 22 2019, 12.25 pm May 22 2019, 12.25 pm

Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in the 2018 film Hichki, is soon to come back to the silver screen. The 41-year-old is currently shooting for Mardaani 2, the sequel to her 2014 hit Mardaani. The film will see her reprising the role of the fearless Superintendent of Police Shivani Shivaji Roy and it has already gone on floors. Rani, who is currently in Rajasthan, recently took some time off to interact with the Kota police force and their families.

At the informal gathering, Rani met about 300 police officers and their families and they are said to have had ‘a great time interacting with each other’. During which, the actor also met the Assistant Superintendent of Police of the city, Dr Amrita Duha. "Rani was thrilled to meet the female top cop of Kota who welcomed her to the gathering and also presided over the super interactive interaction with the city cops. Rani is a much-loved actor of the country given her incredible body of work and she went out of her way to ensure the cops and their families have a great time,” reveals a source.

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting schedule, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops and their families

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting schedule, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops and their families

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting schedule, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops and their families

“Rani spent about an hour at the gathering. She thanked the Kota police for their incredible support during the filming of Mardaani 2 and also said that the film will make each and every police officer in Rajasthan, as well as India, proud. She specially dedicated the film to all the women police officers of the country who work tirelessly and courageously to safeguard law and order and protect the innocent. Rani was overwhelmed with the warm response of the cops and their families towards her,” the source adds.

Mardaani saw Rani’s character exposing a child trafficking racket and was produced by her filmmaker-husband, Aditya Chopra. The sequel is helmed by Gopi Puthran and the release date of it is yet to be out.