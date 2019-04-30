Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji dons the cop uniform in this new still

Darshana Devi April 30 2019, 1.41 pm April 30 2019, 1.41 pm

Rani Mukerji, whose last outing saw her play a teacher with Tourette syndrome in Hichki, is back on the set to work on the sequel of her crime thriller Mardaani, titled Mardaani 2. The 2014 film deals with child-trafficking and sees Rani essaying the brave cop Shivani Shivaji Roy who exposes a notorious gang of child traffickers. After the first still from the film, a new look of Rani just hit the internet and it reveals that the actor is ready to take on all the goons.

The new picture has Rani standing tall while sporting the khaki uniform and going by it, it looks like she is ready to fight it out. She looks as sharp and feisty as her character in the first edition of the film. In an interview, Rani gave away a few details on her character and said, “Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil. The character has been written superbly and I’m excited to find out who the actor will be.”

Take a look at Rani’s new look from Mardaani 2 here:

“Mardaani is and will always remain very close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I am sure this announcement will come as a surprise to them. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I cannot wait to start shooting the film,” she said in 2018.

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and is helmed by Gopi Puthran. The release date and the male antagonist is yet to be announced. Rumour mills have it that Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday may portray the villain and if that happens, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of the actor.