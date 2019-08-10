Antara Kashyap August 10 2019, 5.07 pm August 10 2019, 5.07 pm

After a highly successful comeback with Hichki which earned Rani Mukerji critical acclaim, the actor is set to take on a power-packed action thriller. The actor will be seen in the cop thriller Mardaani 2, which will be the sequel of the 2014 film Mardaani. Rani will reprise the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, an officer of the Mumbai Police. In the first installment, Rani's character takes on the kingpin of a Delhi based child trafficking racket. In this film, Rani will be pitted against a 21-year-old villain, who is quoted as "pure evil" in an official statement. Now, this highly anticipated film has a release date!

According to an official statement, the film will be released on December 13, 2019. Aditya Chopra will also reportedly be launching a fresh face for the role of the villain. Mardaani 2 will mark the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of Mardaani. The film has been shot in Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan. The film has been produced by Rani's husband Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. YRF also took to Twitter to announce the film's release date, with the first look of Rani's character.

Check it out: