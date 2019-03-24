Mardaani 2: Sequel to Rani Mukerji's cop drama finally goes on floors

Just when we wondered if she will ever resume acting, Rani Mukerji made a smashing comeback with Mardaani. In the film, Rani portrayed the role of a senior police inspector where she bravely fought all the odds against a child-trafficking racket. The good news is, inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy is soon to be back! It was a while ago when reports had made it to the headlines that Mardaani 2 will soon be ready to go on floors. And guess what? For all the excited fans, Yash Raj Films Talent shared a photo on IG which confirms that Mardaani 2 has finally gone on floors. The work for the film is finally in the pipeline.
In the shared photo on Instagram, we see a clapperboard with Scene, Shot and Take number 1 written on it which automatically denotes the beginning of the shoot. The post is captioned as, "To new beginnings. #mardaani2," "Mardaani 2 shoot starts in Mumbai in March and this will be a short schedule. Rani is raring to go and it will be quite thrilling to see her back in action as Shivani Shivaji Roy. She is taking on a 21-year-old villain who knows no mercy or empathy," a source told India Today. It was earlier reported that a young guy has been already chosen to play the antagonist.
View this post on Instagram
#repost @gopiputhran To new beginnings. #mardaani2
A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent) on
Debutant director Gopi Puthram who wrote Mardaani will be helming the project. Rani, in an earlier statement, was quoted saying that Mardaani is a movie which is very close to her heart. "Mardaani is and will always remain close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I am sure this announcement will come as a present surprise to them all. Gopi has written an extraordinary script, that we’ll all love and I can’t wait to start shooting this film soon."
We also can't wait for the part 2 to unfold!