Mardaani 2: Sequel to Rani Mukerji's cop drama finally goes on floors

Just when we wondered if she will ever resume acting, Rani Mukerji made a smashing comeback with Mardaani. In the film, Rani portrayed the role of a senior police inspector where she bravely fought all the odds against a child-trafficking racket. The good news is, inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy is soon to be back! It was a while ago when reports had made it to the headlines that Mardaani 2 will soon be ready to go on floors. And guess what? For all the excited fans, Yash Raj Films Talent shared a photo on IG which confirms that Mardaani 2 has finally gone on floors. The work for the film is finally in the pipeline.

In the shared photo on Instagram, we see a clapperboard with Scene, Shot and Take number 1 written on it which automatically denotes the beginning of the shoot. The post is captioned as, "To new beginnings. #mardaani2," "Mardaani 2 shoot starts in Mumbai in March and this will be a short schedule. Rani is raring to go and it will be quite thrilling to see her back in action as Shivani Shivaji Roy. She is taking on a 21-year-old villain who knows no mercy or empathy," a source told India Today. It was earlier reported that a young guy has been already chosen to play the antagonist.

Debutant director Gopi Puthram who wrote Mardaani will be helming the project. Rani, in an earlier statement, was quoted saying that Mardaani is a movie which is very close to her heart. "Mardaani is and will always remain close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I am sure this announcement will come as a present surprise to them all. Gopi has written an extraordinary script, that we’ll all love and I can’t wait to start shooting this film soon."

We also can't wait for the part 2 to unfold!